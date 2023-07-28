BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible, underscoring a growing concern over the rising side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.

It also maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5per cent up and down each around the 0per cent target, while saying those would be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

The BOJ also said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0per cent in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5per cent.

