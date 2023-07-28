Logo
BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates
FILE PHOTO-An office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

Published July 28, 2023
Updated July 28, 2023
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible, underscoring a growing concern over the rising side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.

It also maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5per cent up and down each around the 0per cent target, while saying those would be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

The BOJ also said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0per cent in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5per cent.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

