BOJ tweak stirs yen volatility; dollar down after US data

NEW YORK/LONDON : The yen whipsawed in its most volatile trading session in months on Friday after the Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible, which investors took as a step towards an eventual shift in its massive stimulus programme.

After chopping and changing direction as traders digested the BOJ decision, the Japanese yen weakened 0.70per cent versus the greenback to 140.43 per dollar in early New York trading session.

The BOJ ended its two-day policy meeting on Friday, deciding to keep its short-term interest rate target at -0.1per cent and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent. But at the same time, the central bank said it would offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0per cent in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5per cent.

"The question is where the Bank of Japan is going? Is this the start of a rate hiking cycle or is this really just a tweak? And there's no signal," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"This may be the first step towards a credibility crisis for the Bank of Japan and that is really dangerous. They're on the tightest of tightropes above the pit of alligators. This is the first wobble, and the Bank of Japan cannot afford to lose any of its credibility. I think that's the big reason why we still see so much volatility."

Meanwhile, the dollar fell against a basket of its major peers as investors largely shrugged off new data showing inflation slowing as they continue to sort through multiple central bank decisions this week to understand the outlook for monetary policy.

U.S. annual inflation saw its smallest increase in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures moderating. If the trend continues, it could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2per cent last month after edging up 0.1per cent in May, the Commerce Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0per cent. That was the smallest annual gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.8per cent rise in May.

"The market has largely moved past the inflation story at the moment, and you can see that in today's data," said Button.

"There was a time months ago, when even one or two ticks below the consensus was a major market mover, and today is the best evidence yet that the market isn't overly concerned about inflation."

The dollar index fell 0.138per cent to 101.530, while the euro eased up 0.46per cent to US$1.1023.

CENTRAL BANK WEEK

Earlier this week, the Fed and the European Central Bank hiked policy rates by 25 basis points, as expected. The ECB raised the possibility of a pause in September as inflation pressures show tentative signs of easing with recession worries mounting, while the Fed on Wednesday, left the door open to more rate hikes, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave few hints about the September meeting.

The Fed is having to balance its fight against inflation with an economy that is showing signs of slowing, but is still growing faster than expected and a robust labour market.

Sterling was last trading at US$1.2854, up 0.48per cent .

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 1.25per cent to US$29,501.88 while Ethereum last rose 1.15per cent to US$1,879.60.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:11AM (1511 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

101.5300 101.6900 -0.14per cent -1.894per cent +102.0400 +101.3300

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1024 US$1.0976 +0.45per cent +2.89per cent +US$1.1047 +US$1.0944

Dollar/Yen

140.4250 139.5000 +0.67per cent +7.11per cent +141.0700 +138.0500

Euro/Yen

154.81 153.10 +1.12per cent +10.34per cent +155.0600 +151.4300

Dollar/Swiss

0.8684 0.8696 -0.12per cent -6.07per cent +0.8736 +0.8662

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2855 US$1.2795 +0.49per cent +6.32per cent +US$1.2886 +US$1.2767

Dollar/Canadian

1.3234 1.3225 +0.06per cent -2.33per cent +1.3248 +1.3200

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6661 US$0.6709 -0.71per cent -2.27per cent +US$0.6713 +US$0.6623

Euro/Swiss

0.9572 0.9539 +0.35per cent -3.26per cent +0.9577 +0.9526

Euro/Sterling

0.8574 0.8578 -0.05per cent -3.06per cent +0.8589 +0.8550

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.6160 US$0.6182 -0.26per cent -2.89per cent +US$0.6193 +US$0.6121

Dollar/Norway

10.1800 10.2020 -0.25per cent +3.69per cent +10.2330 +10.1470

Euro/Norway

11.2234 11.1772 +0.41per cent +6.95per cent +11.2325 +11.1556

Dollar/Sweden

10.5228 10.5107 +0.61per cent +1.11per cent +10.5885 +10.4769

Euro/Sweden

11.6018 11.5312 +0.61per cent +4.06per cent +11.6045 +11.5295

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Amanda Cooper; Additional reporting Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Shri Navaratnam, Sharon Singleton, Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)