BOJ tweak stirs yen volatility; dollar stays down after US data

NEW YORK : The yen had its most volatile trading session in months on Friday after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve control policy, leaving investors wondering if an eventual shift in its massive stimulus program is approaching.

Whipsawing as traders digested the decision, the Japanese yen weakened 1.13per cent versus the greenback and was last at 141.05 per dollar in the New York afternoon session.

The BOJ is offering to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0per cent and is keeping its short-term interest rate at minus 0.1per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.

"This is a first step in moving to a tightening in overall monetary policy settings," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

"It does acknowledge that Japan is gradually escaping its inflation trap, and we are seeing signs that the Bank of Japan is going to pull back on its accommodative monetary policy settings in the months and years ahead."

Schamotta added that the prospect of an increase in yields in Japan is weighing on global yields by suggesting that Japanese investors might keep more money at home, as opposed to redeploying it into government bond markets overseas.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell against a basket of its major peers as investors largely shrugged off new data showing inflation slowing as they continue to sort through multiple central bank decisions this week to understand the outlook for monetary policy.

U.S. annual inflation in June increased by the smallest amount in more than two years, with underlying price pressures moderating. If the trend continues, it could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Inflation slowed considerably in the 12 months to June, with the personal consumption expenditures index advancing 3.0per cent, the smallest annual gain since March 2021, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The dollar index fell 0.049per cent to 101.630, while the euro rose 0.42per cent to US$1.1019.

"The focus is back on growth and how much growth the U.S. economy can sustain without inflation ticking higher again," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"There's a great deal of uncertainty about where inflation will ultimately land and what the Federal Reserve will tolerate. Right now, the market is taking it one data point at a time."

CENTRAL BANK WEEK

Earlier this week, the Fed and the European Central Bank announced interest-rate hikes, as expected. The ECB raised the possibility of a pause in September as inflation pressures show tentative signs of easing with recession worries mounting.

The Fed left the door open to more rate hikes, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave few hints about the September meeting.

The Fed is having to balance its fight against inflation with an economy that is showing signs of slowing, but is still growing faster than expected and with a robust labour market.

Sterling was last trading at US$1.2854, up 0.48per cent.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 0.56per cent to US$29,302.02 while Ethereum last rose 0.88per cent to US$1,874.59.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:38PM (1938 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

101.6300 101.6900 -0.05per cent -1.797per cent +102.0400 +101.3300

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1021 US$1.0976 +0.42per cent +2.87per cent +US$1.1047 +US$1.0944

Dollar/Yen

141.0450 139.5000 +1.11per cent +7.58per cent +141.1450 +138.0500

Euro/Yen

155.45 153.10 +1.53per cent +10.80per cent +155.6000 +151.4300

Dollar/Swiss

0.8692 0.8696 -0.02per cent -5.98per cent +0.8736 +0.8662

Sterling/Dollar

US$1.2854 US$1.2795 +0.47per cent +6.30per cent +US$1.2886 +US$1.2767

Dollar/Canadian

1.3235 1.3225 +0.08per cent -2.31per cent +1.3249 +1.3200

Aussie/Dollar

US$0.6651 US$0.6709 -0.85per cent -2.41per cent +US$0.6713 +US$0.6623

Euro/Swiss

0.9580 0.9539 +0.43per cent -3.18per cent +0.9593 +0.9526

Euro/Sterling

0.8572 0.8578 -0.07per cent -3.08per cent +0.8589 +0.8550

NZ

Dollar/Dollar US$0.6157 US$0.6182 -0.40per cent -3.02per cent +US$0.6193 +US$0.6121

Dollar/Norway

10.1920 10.2020 -0.07per cent +3.88per cent +10.2330 +10.1470

Euro/Norway

11.2360 11.1772 +0.53per cent +7.06per cent +11.2400 +11.1556

Dollar/Sweden

10.5380 10.5107 +0.72per cent +1.25per cent +10.5885 +10.4769

Euro/Sweden

11.6139 11.5312 +0.72per cent +4.16per cent +11.6237 +11.5295

(Reporting by Laura Matthews in New York and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting Alun John in London and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)