Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

BOJ's Ueda says explained to PM Kishida July tweak to yield control
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOJ's Ueda says explained to PM Kishida July tweak to yield control

FILE PHOTO: New Governor of Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at prime minister?s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: New Governor of Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at prime minister?s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday he explained to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the central bank's decision last month to tweak its yield curve control policy.

Speaking after the meeting with Kishida, Ueda said the two did not discuss recent volatility in the currency market.

The dollar has been hovering above 145 yen, a level that in September 2022 triggered Japan's first yen-buying operation since 1998.

A week ago, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned against excessive volatility and said authorities would "respond appropriately to excessive moves", but officials have mostly refrained from commenting on foreign exchange rates since.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.