BOJ's Ueda: Still some distance to sustainably hit 2per cent inflation target
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a news conference after their policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2per cent inflation target.

Ueda made the remark at a news conference after a G20 finance leaders' meeting in India, in response to a question on whether the central bank saw the need to tweak its yield curve control policy at its rate review later this month.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

