BOJ's Ueda tells panel it is important to nurture positive corporate signs - govt official

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told the government's top economic council it was important to nurture positive signs of change emerging in corporate behaviour, a Cabinet Office official said on Tuesday.

A private-sector member of the council said it was important for the government and central bank to conduct "nimble" fiscal and monetary policies, according to the official who was present at the meeting.

The private-sector member also said the council should examine the possible impact of future interest rate hikes on the economy, according to the official.

