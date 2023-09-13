Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Bomb hoax in downtown Madrid forces evacuation of building
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bomb hoax in downtown Madrid forces evacuation of building

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :A bomb threat that forced Spanish police to evacuate a building and briefly cordon off several streets in the centre of Madrid on Wednesday was a false alarm, a police spokesperson said.

The threat was made at the Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation (CDTI), which belongs to Spain's science ministry.

The CDTI was holding an event to present to scientists, researchers and experts a cooperation programme between the scientific community and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, called "NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Information Day".

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo, David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.