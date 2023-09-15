Logo
Bootmaker Dr Martens to offer shoe repairs in sustainability push
LONDON — Dr Martens plans to launch a shoe repair service in Britain next month as it seeks to polish its sustainability credentials, encourage customers to extend the life of their boots, and create a new revenue stream.

People walk past a Dr. Martens store in Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2023. Reuters

People walk past a Dr. Martens store in Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2023.

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
The London-listed maker of leather boots, shoes, and sandals is currently testing the service with its employees, chief executive officer Kenny Wilson said in an interview. The UK launch is a pilot, with a view to expanding the service to continental Europe.

Even if the repair service displaces some demand as people opt for repairing their boots over buying a new pair, Mr Wilson said the service would bring benefits to the brand overall.

"Could it potentially lose us some business short term? Yes, but we think about it long-term, therefore we think it will breed customer loyalty, and it's the right thing to do," Mr Wilson said.

"I get letters from people every week saying can I get my Dr Martens repaired," he added.

Dr Martens is working with The Boot Repair Company in the northern English city of Leeds to offer repairs.

To replace worn-out soles on a pair of boots – a procedure that requires taking the whole boot apart – customers would pay 81 pounds (S$137), Mr Wilson said, while other repairs would likely be less expensive. That compares with 169 pounds (S$286) for a new pair of Dr Martens 1,460 boots.

Overall, Mr Wilson said he sees a big opportunity in the second-hand market for Dr Martens, with the potential to grow to a tenth of group revenue. In May last year, the company launched a resale service with second-hand marketplace Depop.

Clothing and footwear brands around the world, including Zara and H&M, are seeking a toehold in the resale market as more sustainability-conscious young shoppers opt for second-hand items over new. REUTERS

