Bosch, Infineon, NXP, TSMC to establish JV for German wafer fab

BERLIN : German technology group Robert Bosch said on Tuesday that it will establish a joint venture with TSMC, Infineon and NXP with the aim of building a wafer fab in Dresden, Germany, by the second half of next year.

The joint venture will be 70per cent owned by TSMC, with Bosch, Infineon and NXP each holding a 10per cent equity stake, according to a statement, and total investments are expected to exceed 10 billion euros (US$10.97 billion) via equity injection, debt borrowing, and strong support from the European Union and German government.

(US$1 = 0.9120 euros)

