Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Brazil proposes yuan guarantees for exports to Argentina, finance minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil proposes yuan guarantees for exports to Argentina, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad looks on during a meeting between Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad looks on during a meeting between Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : Brazil has submitted a proposal to Argentina aimed at securing Chinese yuan guarantees for Brazilian exports to the neighboring country in an initiative involving state-run lender Banco do Brasil, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday.

Banco do Brasil under the proposal would oversee the conversion of yuan back into Brazilian reais, based on provided guarantees, Haddad told a press conference in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS nation summit.

Brazil's third-largest trading partner, Argentina is in the midst of an economic crisis marked by soaring inflation and dwindling central bank reserves. Chinese yuan guarantees would provide security to Brazilian companies concerning their sales receipts amid Argentina's dollar shortage.

Brazil's Treasury looks favorably on the idea, Haddad said, because of the absence of default risk, and Brazil now awaits Argentina's response.

The move, if approved by Argentina, would be positive for Brazilian companies because "they can have some sales flow for their products with 100per cent collaterals," Haddad added.

Haddad, speaking a day after new fiscal rules were approved by Congress in Brazil, said his country must work to improve the macro-economic environment as quickly as possible, adding that the government must now set the pace to balance the budget.

Haddad said the new fiscal rules, measures to increase revenues and tax changes that still need Senate approval should bring a higher economic growth rate in Brazil.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Will Dunham)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.