Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on during a press conference at a hotel after the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
It would be up to Brazil's judiciary to decide if Russian President Putin would be arrested or not if he attends next year's G20 summit in the South American country, its president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Monday.

"If Putin decides to join, it is the judiciary's power to decide and not my government," Lula told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi, where he was attending the G20 summit over the weekend.

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma; writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

