Brazil's Lula vetoes bill restricting Indigenous land claims
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Published October 21, 2023
Updated October 21, 2023
BRASILIA : Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vetoed the core parts of a bill backed by the country's powerful farm lobby that would have limited claims to ancestral lands to those lived on by 1988.

"The president vetoed everything that was unconstitutional and not consistent with our Indigenous peoples policy," his Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha announced.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

