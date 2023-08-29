Brazil's Petrobras signs MOU with Chinese banks

SAO PAULO : Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Development Bank and Bank of China to partner on a range of projects.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said the non-binding agreements, set to cover low carbon initiatives, green finance, supply chain investments and trade exchanges, have a 5-year deadline and are aligned with its 2024-28 strategic plan.

