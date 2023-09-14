Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Brazil's Supreme Court convicts first defendant in January 8th trial to 17 years in prison
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil's Supreme Court convicts first defendant in January 8th trial to 17 years in prison

Brazil's Supreme Court convicts first defendant in January 8th trial to 17 years in prison
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File photo
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts first defendant in January 8th trial to 17 years in prison
A Brazilian flag waves as seen behind broken glass at the Supreme Court building, following Brazil's anti-democratic riots, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo
Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRASILIA :The Brazilian Supreme Court voted on Thursday to convict the first person to stand trial for the storming of government buildings in the capital Brasilia on Jan. 8 to 17 years in prison.

A majority of the justices voted to convict Aecio Lucio Costa Pereira, a former employee of water utility Sabesp, who was arrested in the Senate building during the invasion, for crimes that include an attempted coup d'etat, armed criminal association and damage to historic buildings.

The trial was the opener of a first batch of four people directly involved in the invasions.

In January, supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and vandalized Brazil's Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court a week after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, protesting his victory in the October election and calling for a military coup.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.