Britain invites China to AI summit
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
LONDON : Britain has invited China to its Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in November, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that China was one of the leading nations in AI tech.

"The UK's approach to China is to protect our institutions and infrastructure, align with partners and engage where it is in the UK’s national interest," Cleverly said.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

