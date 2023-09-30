Logo
Britain to provide NATO with troops for Kosovo support
Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
LONDON : Britain's Ministry of Defence has transferred command of an army battalion to NATO so it can provide support in Kosovo if required, it said on Friday.

A battle between police and armed Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone earlier this week.

“Due to the current situation in Kosovo, we have transferred command of the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment – a reserve force for NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) – to NATO so it can provide support if required," the MoD said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Davey)

