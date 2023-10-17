Logo
Britain's Sunak discusses need to avoid destabilisation in Middle East with Saudi, Qatari leaders
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement on Israel and Palestinians at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 16, 2023. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS.

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Middle East must avoid further destabilisation in the wake of the Israel-Palestine crisis in calls with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sunak spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, about the conflict in Gaza.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of avoiding further destabilisation across the Middle East," his spokesperson said in a readout of the call with the Saudi crown prince.

A readout of the Qatari call said: "The Prime Minister thanked the Emir for his constructive role in regional diplomacy... and they agreed that the conflict must not be allowed to destabilise the wider region."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

