British band The 1975 given 7 days to pay S$3.6m in damages to Malaysian festival organiser over concert controversy

KUALA LUMPUR — English pop rock band The 1975 has been served a seven-day notice by Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 organiser, Future Sound Asia (FSA) to pay over RM12.3 million (S$3.6 million) in damages over the recent controversy at the 10th anniversary of the GVF 2023.

The organiser’s legal counsel David Mathew from Steven Thiru & Sudhar Partnership told Malay Mail that the firm had already sent a letter of claim dated Aug 7, 2023 to the band.

“In the letter, FSA has demanded that The 1975 admit their liability and also pay the sum of £2,099,154.54 (RM12.3 million) within seven days.

“The Letter of Claim is written in accordance with the provisions of the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol which are part of the English Civil Procedure Rules.”

The legal action comes after the festival was cut short last month after the band frontman Matt Healy sparked a major controversy during his set on the first night of the festival.

The remaining two days of the three-day event were abruptly called off following Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws which was followed by an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald mid-show on the stage.

According to Mr Mathew, FSA's claim against The 1975 is, in the main, one for intentional breach of contract.

“Healy's representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that he and The 1975’s live performance ‘shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations’ during their set in Malaysia.

“Despite this, the assurance was ignored, and The Band's actions also clearly contravened the contract with FSA, which led to the cancellation of the festival and caused significant losses to FSA.”

The band’s failure to acknowledge its liability and compensate the GVF 2023 organiser will result in FSA pursuing legal proceedings in the Court of England, he said. MALAY MAIL