British foreign minister expected to travel to Middle East soon - UK source
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly speaks on stage at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Britain, October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
LONDON : British foreign minister James Cleverly is expected to travel to the Middle East soon, including visits to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkey, a British source said on Wednesday.

Cleverly, who last week visited Israel following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, is due to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

