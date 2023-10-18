British foreign minister expected to travel to Middle East soon - UK source
LONDON : British foreign minister James Cleverly is expected to travel to the Middle East soon, including visits to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkey, a British source said on Wednesday.
Cleverly, who last week visited Israel following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, is due to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
