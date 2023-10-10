Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

British, French, German, US leaders to discuss Middle East situation in call
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

British, French, German, US leaders to discuss Middle East situation in call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comments on the situation in the Middle East, one day after Hamas' attacks on Israel, in the chancellery, Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comments on the situation in the Middle East, one day after Hamas' attacks on Israel, in the chancellery, Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany are expected to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday evening, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"The U.S., Britain, France and Germany agree it must not become a wildfire in the region," Scholz told reporters in Hamburg. "That's why no one should continue to fuel terror in this situation."

Scholz was standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron who was visiting the north German port for a joint session of the two countries' governments.

Expressing his "full solidarity" with the Israeli people, Macron said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again on Monday morning.

"Germany and France stand by the Israeli people in this tragic moment," he said. "The fight against terrorism is a common cause that we will continue to pursue with Israel and our allies. Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it."

(Reporting by Reuters TV and Michel Rose in Paris, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.