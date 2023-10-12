British nationals killed in Israel attacks - London police
LONDON : British nationals are among those killed or missing following attacks in southern Israel, London's Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command said on Wednesday.
Police said they were working with the British government to assist in bringing back the bodies UK nationals who were killed, and appealed for anyone in Britain who has direct evidence related to the attacks, such as footage or images, to contact police.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Leslie Adler)
