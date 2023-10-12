Logo
British nationals killed in Israel attacks - London police
Shattered glass lies in front of a building that was struck by a rocket that was launched from the Gaza Strip and landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
LONDON : British nationals are among those killed or missing following attacks in southern Israel, London's Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism command said on Wednesday.

Police said they were working with the British government to assist in bringing back the bodies UK nationals who were killed, and appealed for anyone in Britain who has direct evidence related to the attacks, such as footage or images, to contact police.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

