Broken dreams, shattered families in China's unfinished apartments

Mr Shi and a few dozen desperate home buyers live in the block in Tongchuan city as part of a nationwide campaign to pressure authorities to address so-called "rotting" or unfinished homes that have become more common during a years-long property slump that has bankrupted many developers and left others massively indebted.

There remains little sign of reprieve, with UBS predicting property sales and construction will stabilise at only 50 to 60 per cent of the peak reached in 2020-21 partly due to population decline and slowing urbanisation.

CONSTRUCTION STALLS, SALES CONTINUE

Mr Shi bought the flat in 2015 for 276,000 yuan (S$52,000), two years after the developer, Tongchuan New District Qianjinfang Real Estate, began construction on the sprawling 12-block site, advertised as a high-end complex with "CEO-level service".

Since 2015, construction repeatedly stalled but flats continued to be sold until 2020, residents say. The names of the developer and project changed several times, according to multiple housing contracts seen by Reuters.

Buyers have organised numerous protests at the city government since 2019. Tongchuan officials said in 2020 that a committee was established to resolve the issue, buyers said, but construction did not resume.

When Reuters visited earlier this week, around 60 home buyers gathered on site to protest government inaction, holding up their housing contracts while shouting: "We want our homes!"

The developer could not be contacted for comment. Tongchuan city government and China's housing ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NO HOUSE, NO WIFE

Many of Mr Shi's neighbours are retirees who had bought apartments for their unmarried sons, or labourers who cannot afford to rent elsewhere.

To enter the complex, residents pick their way through an overgrown field, past abandoned construction machinery to a hole in the wall.

Inside, solar-powered lamps illuminate bare concrete walls and floors caked with layers of dust and gravel. Residents cook in a first-floor communal kitchen with a single gas burner, and the communal toilet is in a makeshift metal shed.