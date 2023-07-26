Buddha statue in China goes up in flames

GANSU (China) — A fire destroyed a giant Buddha statue at a major temple in northwest China’s Gansu province on Monday (July 24), Chinese state media reported.

A video shared on social media showed the statue at the Shandan Great Buddha Temple in Gansu province’s Shandan County burning in the early hours of Monday.

After the fire was extinguished, the Buddha statue appeared to remain partially intact, but several temple structures were destroyed.

According to local media reports, the statue was built in 1998 as a replica of an original, which dates back to around 425AD and was damaged during the Cultural Revolution.

A statement released by the local propaganda department on Tuesday confirmed that there were no casualties from the fire and that the temple's cultural relics remained undamaged.

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the cultural relics. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the statement added. REUTERS