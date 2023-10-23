Buildings evacuated after bomb threat against German public broadcaster -police
BERLIN :Several buildings have been evacuated in the German city of Mainz after police received a bomb threat against German public broadcaster ZDF, which is headquartered there, police said on Monday.
Police are searching the ZDF campus with detection dogs, and traffic in the surrounding area is subject to disruptions, they said in a statement.
(Writing by Friederike HeineEditing by Miranda Murray)
