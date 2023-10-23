Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Buildings evacuated after bomb threat against German public broadcaster -police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buildings evacuated after bomb threat against German public broadcaster -police

Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Several buildings have been evacuated in the German city of Mainz after police received a bomb threat against German public broadcaster ZDF, which is headquartered there, police said on Monday.

Police are searching the ZDF campus with detection dogs, and traffic in the surrounding area is subject to disruptions, they said in a statement.

(Writing by Friederike HeineEditing by Miranda Murray)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.