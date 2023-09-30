Logo
Burkina Faso junta leader says no elections until the country safe for voting
Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore attends a session of the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2023. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
OUAGADOUGOU : Burkina Faso's junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, said on Friday that there would be no elections until the country was safe enough for everyone to vote.

The military government that seized power in a coup last year has committed to organising a vote to restore civilian rule in 2024.

(Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

