Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burkina Faso junta says it thwarted coup attempt

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DAKAR : Burkina Faso's junta on Wednesday said a coup attempt had been thwarted the previous day by security and intelligence services, without providing specifics on what had happened.

In a statement it said unnamed military officers and others had planned to destabilise the country with "the dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and precipitating our country in chaos."

Some arrests have been made and searches are ongoing for others behind the alleged plot, it said.

On Tuesday, hundreds of pro-junta demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Ouagadougou to show their support, citing rumours of a brewing mutiny against the authorities.

(Reporting by Reuters Newsroom; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.