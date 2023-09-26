Burkina Faso junta suspends French magazine over 'untruthful' articles

DAKAR :Burkina Faso's military junta on Monday suspended the French news magazine Jeune Afrique for publishing "untruthful" articles that reported tension and discontent within the country's armed forces, it said in a statement.

Jeune Afrique's suspension marks the latest escalation in a crackdown on French media since the West African country fell under military rule last year.

The statement accused the publication of seeking to discredit armed forces and of manipulating information to "spread chaos" in the country following two articles published over the past four days.

Relations between Burkina Faso and its former coloniser France have soured since frustrations over worsening insecurity linked to a jihadist insurgency spurred two military takeovers last year.

These tensions have led to the expulsion of diplomatic officials, including the French ambassador to the country, and fuelled a backlash against foreign media.

The junta has already suspended French-funded broadcasters Radio France Internationale and France24 for allegedly giving voice to Islamist militants staging an insurgency across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

French television channel La Chaine Info, of private broadcaster TF1, was suspended for three months in June for airing a report on the insurgency that "lacked objectivity".

In April, two French journalists working for newspapers Le Monde and Liberation were expelled from the country.

(Reporting by Sofia ChristensenEditing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)