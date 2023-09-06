BYD calls for more cooperation with German automakers

MUNICH : BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu told German auto executives at a conference in Munich on Wednesday there was room for more cooperation in the electric vehicle transition, echoing a series of Chinese EV startups calling for partnerships.

"We believe there is more space to cooperate and work together with German counterparts ... we want to invite partners from Germany to join BYD to promote green transport," Wang Chuanfu said, speaking at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

