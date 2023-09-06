Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

BYD calls for more cooperation with German automakers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

BYD calls for more cooperation with German automakers

A general view of visitors looking at models from BYD, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon

A general view of visitors looking at models from BYD, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH : BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu told German auto executives at a conference in Munich on Wednesday there was room for more cooperation in the electric vehicle transition, echoing a series of Chinese EV startups calling for partnerships.

"We believe there is more space to cooperate and work together with German counterparts ... we want to invite partners from Germany to join BYD to promote green transport," Wang Chuanfu said, speaking at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.