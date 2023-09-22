BYD says talk of leaked commercial secrets 'purely rumours'

BEIJING : Online discussions saying BYD workers leaked commercial secrets are purely rumours, the Chinese automaker said in a social media post on Friday.

BYD also said the person responsible for spreading the rumour has been apprehended by police and that the firm plans to take legal action.

In the statement, BYD posted screenshots of social media posts of the rumour which said an employee at the company's semiconductor foundry division had leaked a client's chip engineering drawing to U.S. politicians.

BYD is the top-selling auto brand in China by sales in the first eight months of the year with pure electric and plug-in hybrid models. The company also develops and produces electronics and low-end chips.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)