Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

BYD says talk of leaked commercial secrets 'purely rumours'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

BYD says talk of leaked commercial secrets 'purely rumours'

FILE PHOTO: People stand next to BYD Company vehicles, at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show, in Munich, Germany, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: People stand next to BYD Company vehicles, at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show, in Munich, Germany, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Online discussions saying BYD workers leaked commercial secrets are purely rumours, the Chinese automaker said in a social media post on Friday.

BYD also said the person responsible for spreading the rumour has been apprehended by police and that the firm plans to take legal action.

In the statement, BYD posted screenshots of social media posts of the rumour which said an employee at the company's semiconductor foundry division had leaked a client's chip engineering drawing to U.S. politicians.

BYD is the top-selling auto brand in China by sales in the first eight months of the year with pure electric and plug-in hybrid models. The company also develops and produces electronics and low-end chips.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.