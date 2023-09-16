California firefighters use AI to battle wildfires

SAN DIEGO — When a wildfire erupted in the middle of a recent California night, it could have been a disaster.

But thanks to a new monitoring system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to scan for danger, firefighters were able to quell the blaze long before it got out of hand.

"It was less than a quarter acre," Captain Kris Yeary of Cal Fire told AFP.

"Had the AI not alerted us to it, it could have gotten much bigger."

Mr Yeary, who is responsible for organising firefighting over an area that includes Mount Laguna, around 65km east of San Diego, sprang into action around 3am on Aug 5 after a call from colleagues at a command center.

Computers watching live feeds from the Cleveland National Forest spotted what their algorithm had been taught to understand was a column of smoke.

Human operators were able to verify the machines were correct and alerted Mr Yeary, whose firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

"It could have been a devastating fire," he said.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly developing field of computing that seeks to mimic human abilities to "think."

Unlike a traditional computer, which can only produce answers based on the concrete information it has, AI can infer answers, using experience it has gained from similar problems it has seen before — similar to a human being.