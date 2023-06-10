California's honey bees await the famous sunshine

PASADENA (United States) — California's very wet winter gifted the state a spectacular superbloom — an explosion of flowers that delighted hikers and should have been great news for bees.

But beekeepers say lingering low temperatures and grey skies in the Golden State are keeping the insects indoors — and if it doesn't get sunny soon, the bumper honey harvest they were hoping for might not materialise.

"The bees don't like to fly when it's cold and damp," explains Mr Jay Weiss, a backyard beekeeper in Pasadena, as he lifts the lid off a hive to reveal thousands of insects.

Of course, "cold and damp" is relative.

But with temperatures in the Los Angeles area topping out around 20°C most days right now, and the area's famously blue skies hidden by a blanket of cloud, it all adds to the impression that the weather is just not being very Californian this year.

While a few overcast weeks in May and June are not unusual, the weather has never really cheered up from the deluge that walloped the state over the winter.

A series of atmospheric rivers — high altitude ribbons of moisture — chugged into the western US, dropping trillions of gallons of water on a landscape that had been baked dry by years of punishing drought.

Reservoirs that had been perilously low drank their fill, and rivers burst their banks.

The downpour was great news for water managers and for homeowners fed up with brown lawns and hosepipe restrictions.

But honeybees really struggled, unable to take wing in all that rain.

"I had healthy strong hives, but next thing you know two months later, the bees starved to death inside the hive," said Mr Weiss.

"I lost five hives over the winter.

"Beekeepers in Southern California are not used to really bad weather," he told AFP.