Cambodian lawmakers to elect Hun Sen's son as next leader

PHNOM PENH — Cambodia's parliament will vote on Tuesday (Aug 22) to confirm long-time ruler Hun Sen's eldest son as Prime Minister, completing a dynastic handover of power after last month's one-sided election.

Mr Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won all but five of 125 seats in the lower house in July polls that were widely decried as a sham after the main opposition party was barred from running.

Days after the landslide victory, Mr Hun Sen — one of the world's longest-serving leaders — announced he was stepping down and handing power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, after nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule.

The Cambodian king — who holds a largely symbolic role — convened parliament on Monday, paving the way for lawmakers to elect four-star general Hun Manet, 45, as the country's new leader on Tuesday.

Dr Hun Manet's new government includes a number of his relatives and several children of Mr Hun Sen's allies in top jobs.

Mr Hun Sen's youngest son Hun Many will become the civil service minister and his nephew Neth Savoeun, currently the powerful national police chief, will be a deputy prime minister.

The sons of the current interior and defence ministers will take over their fathers' posts, according to a draft list of the new cabinet members seen by AFP.

Having come to power in 1985, Mr Hun Sen helped modernise a country devastated by civil war and genocide, although critics say his rule has also been marked by environmental destruction, entrenched graft and the elimination of nearly all political rivals.

The United States, United Nations and European Union have condemned last month's polls as neither free nor fair.

Mr Hun Sen rejected those allegations and said his handover, a dynastic succession compared by some critics to North Korea, was being done to maintain peace and avoid "bloodshed" should he die in office.

He has also warned that should Dr Hun Manet's life be seriously endangered, he would return as prime minister.

Despite being educated in England and the United States, Dr Hun Manet has shown few signs he will follow a more liberal path than his father.

A member of the ruling party's powerful permanent committee, he has been the Royal Cambodian Army's commander since 2018.

Dr Hun Manet has also met some world leaders, including President Xi Jinping of China, Cambodia's main ally and a significant benefactor.

Mr Hun Sen is expected to become president of the Senate early next year and acting head of state when the king is overseas.

He has publicly announced that he would still dominate the country's politics and serve in other positions until at least 2033. AFP