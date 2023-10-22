Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Canada to continue work with Qatar to release hostages held by Hamas, PM Trudeau says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canada to continue work with Qatar to release hostages held by Hamas, PM Trudeau says

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Canada would continue to work with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, after two American civilians were released a day before.

The Islamist group Hamas released two U.S. hostages on Friday, mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Trudeau thanked Qatar for its assistance on the hostage release in a post on social media platform X.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.