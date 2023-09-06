Canada expects to finalise free trade agreement with ASEAN
JAKARTA : Canada expects to finalise a free trade agreement with ASEAN following the launch of the Canada-ASEAN strategic partnership, its prime minister, Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
During a ASEAN-Canada summit in Jakarta, Trudeau also emphasised the importance of transparency and understanding international rules to achieve growth.
(Reporting by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia)
Read more of the latest in
Popular
Content is loading...