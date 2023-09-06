Logo
Canada expects to finalise free trade agreement with ASEAN
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (not pictured), on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool
From left to right, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo during the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Canada Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia,Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Tatan Syuflana/Pool via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to take their spots on the stage for a family photo during the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Canada Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia,Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Tatan Syuflana/Pool via REUTERS
From left to right, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone pose for a family photo during the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Canada Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia,Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Tatan Syuflana/Pool via REUTERS
Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
JAKARTA : Canada expects to finalise a free trade agreement with ASEAN following the launch of the Canada-ASEAN strategic partnership, its prime minister, Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

During a ASEAN-Canada summit in Jakarta, Trudeau also emphasised the importance of transparency and understanding international rules to achieve growth.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia)

