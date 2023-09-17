Canada to give CUS$33 million to help buy air defenses for Ukraine
OTTAWA : Canada will contribute CUS$33 million (US$24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.
In a statement, Blair said the contribution was part of the
CUS$500 million worth of military aid for Kyiv that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June.
Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over CUS$8 billion in aid, including around CUS$1.8 billion in military assistance.
The partnership, which also includes the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.
(US$1 = 1.3523 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)
Read more of the latest in