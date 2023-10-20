Logo
Canada halts in-person operations in some Indian consulates
A man on a bicycle passes by the Canadian High-Commision in New Delhi, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
NEW DELHI : Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations in the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, adding that visa applicants from India can expect delays in processing times over the next few months.

In-person consular services will remain available at the Canada high comission in the capital New Delhi.

(Reporting by YP Rajesh; Writing by Blassy Boben; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

