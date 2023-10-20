Canada halts in-person operations in some Indian consulates

NEW DELHI : Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations in the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai, adding that visa applicants from India can expect delays in processing times over the next few months.

In-person consular services will remain available at the Canada high comission in the capital New Delhi.

(Reporting by YP Rajesh; Writing by Blassy Boben; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)