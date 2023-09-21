Logo
Canada imposes sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
OTTAWA : Canada is imposing additional sanctions against members of Haiti's economic elite in response to acts of corruption that are fueling the country's humanitarian and security crisis, Canada's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The sanctions target businessmen Marc Antoine Acra, Carl Braun and Jean-Marie Vorbe, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

