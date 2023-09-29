Logo
Canada PM says he is sure Blinken will raise murder case with India
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken take part in a bilateral meeting, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken take part in a bilateral meeting, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) take part in a bilateral meeting, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A sign asking for an investigation on India's role in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
OTTAWA :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was sure U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would raise the murder of a Sikh separatist leader with his Indian counterpart when the two meet later in the day.

Trudeau made his remarks to reporters in Quebec, 10 days after he announced Canada suspected Indian government agents were linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place in the province of British Columbia in June.

Blinken is due to meet Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday. Asked directly whether Blinken would bring up the case, Trudeau replied: "The Americans will certainly discuss this matter with the Indian government."

India has dismissed Canada's allegations as absurd. Jaishankar though said on Tuesday that New Delhi has told Canada it was open to looking into any "specific" or "relevant" information it provides on the killing.

(Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

