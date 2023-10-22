Logo
Canada says last assisted departure flight from Israel to take place Monday
Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
The Canadian foreign ministry said on Saturday that the last scheduled assisted departure flight from Tel Aviv will take place on Monday.

Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will remain in the region on stand-by to rapidly respond should conditions change and the demand for assisted departures increase, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada has evacuated 1,600 people so far, the statement said, adding that by the end of today, there will have been 17 assisted departure flights out of Tel Aviv over 9 days.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru)

