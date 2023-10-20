Logo
Canada is still committed to Israel-Palestine two-state solution - PM Trudeau
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Published October 20, 2023
OTTAWA : Canada is still committed to a two-state solution to create peace in the Middle East, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, reiterating the country's long-time position in the wake of deadly Hamas attacks against Israel earlier this month.

"Canada remains firm and steadfast in our commitment to a two-state solution," Trudeau told reporters in Toronto. "The world and the region needs a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe... Israel."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren)

