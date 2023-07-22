Canada's Magdalen Islands have 'front row' seat to climate change

CAP-AUX-MEULES (Canada) — In the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, on the small Magdalen Islands, footpaths are caving in, cliffs are receding and the sand dunes are disappearing, leaving homes vulnerable to the lashing waves.

The archipelago, part of Quebec province in eastern Canada, is in a race against time — and the elements — to survive global warming. Residents are feeling the effects of climate change on a daily basis.

"The Magdalen islands are in the front row when it comes to the changes taking place. We are miniscule faced with the immensity of it all," says Ms Mayka Thibodeau from CERMIM, a research centre focused on sustainable development.

The changes seem to be coming fast and furious, leaving the roughly 13,000 residents reeling, as they realize their island home will need to adapt quickly and radically in the decades to come if it is to survive.

The islands' picturesque shores have already been eroded, receding by an average of half a metre a year, according to a study by the University of Quebec at Rimouski (UQAR).

It's a figure that concerns Ms Diane Saint-Jean and her partner — they live on the coast and worry the next big storm could sweep their home into the water.

"We were rather naive, we were sure there would be a solution. But nature proved us wrong," says Ms Saint-Jean, her voice shaky as she stares at the nearby cliffs, which are slowly disappearing.