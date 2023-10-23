Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Canada's Trudeau speaks to Israel's Herzog about Hamas' attacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canada's Trudeau speaks to Israel's Herzog about Hamas' attacks

Canada's Trudeau speaks to Israel's Herzog about Hamas' attacks
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, U.S., September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Canada's Trudeau speaks to Israel's Herzog about Hamas' attacks
FILE PHOTO: Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in her ceremonial offices at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that he had spoken to Israeli President Isaac Herzog about Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attacks.

"We spoke about the hostages held by Hamas, and the need for their immediate release," Trudeau said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trudeau also reaffirmed Canada supports Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, the post said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.