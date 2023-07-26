Canada's Trudeau unveils major cabinet shuffle as poll numbers sag

OTTAWA :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled much of his cabinet on Wednesday, adding focus on economic issues like a housing shortage and the rising cost of living that have hurt his standing with voters.

Trudeau, whose left-leaning Liberals have been in power since November 2015, kept heavy hitters such as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in their portfolios.

The prime minister changed or tweaked the job descriptions of about three-quarters of the positions compared with his previous cabinet, with former immigration minister Sean Fraser taking over a newly formed Housing, Infrastructure and Communities ministry.

Dominic LeBlanc becomes public safety minister, taking over for Marco Mendicino, and Arif Virani moves from the back benches to become justice minister. Bill Blair takes over the Defense Ministry from Anita Anand.

"This is not tinkering, it is a major reset," said Frank Graves, president of polling company Ekos. "The shuffle does send a clear message that the government is aware that their current standing with the electorate is not healthy."

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has capitalized on a housing shortage and spiking inflation. An Abacus Data poll out on Wednesday shows his party opening up a big lead on the Liberals with 38per cent to 28per cent in public support.

"We are ready to keep delivering on the things that matter most to you – making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good jobs for the middle class," Trudeau said in a statement.

Poilievre pounced on the shuffle, calling it evidence of the prime minister's failures.

"His mass firing of ministers is Trudeau's admission that his government is failing as everything costs more, work doesn't pay, housing costs have doubled and crime and drugs are common on our streets," he posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The timing of the next election is unclear, since Trudeau commands only a parliamentary minority and relies on support from the leftist New Democrats to govern. That party has agreed to keep him in power until 2025, but the deal is not binding.

"No amount of shuffling can 'refresh' a government and PM who have been around for 8 years," said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute polling company, adding that an election was probably not around the corner.

"With the Conservatives leading the Liberals by a handful of points in the latest polls, the best thing the Liberals can do is run the clock and hope cost of living is no longer a ballot issue by the time they do seek another mandate."

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer; editing by Paul Simao, Mark Heinrich and Deepa Babington)