CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees US$520 million addition to total FUM
FILE PHOTO-A man passes a CapitaLand signage in Singapore March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Published August 10, 2023
Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Thursday it had launched a new fund for business park development in India that is expected to add about SUS$700 million (US$520 million) to its funds under management.

The real estate investment manager said its new CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 would have a target fund size of SUS$525 million and invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India.

Additionally, the company said it had secured a SUS$263 million funding from a global institution for a 50per cent stake in the fund's first closing.

CapitaLand's total funds under management stood at SUS$89 billion as of March 31, with a target to reach SUS$100 billion by fiscal year 2024.

(US$1 = 1.3459 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

