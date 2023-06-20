Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for US$1 billion in Lebanon, legal document shows

BEIRUT :Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has sued the company for more than US$1 billion in a lawsuit filed to Lebanon's public prosecutor last month, according to a copy of the lawsuit seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit filed on May 18 accuses Nissan along with two other companies and 12 named individuals of crimes including defamation, slander, libel and the fabrication of material evidence.

A judicial source said the prosecutor has a scheduled a court session on Sept. 18 to begin proceedings.

A spokesperson for Nissan said the company will not be commenting on the matter.

Ghosn, once a titan of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct. He denied the charge and said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.

He escaped Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet in December 2019, fleeing to Lebanon, his childhood home.

Ghosn had been awaiting trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds - accusations he has denied repeatedly.

After arriving in Lebanon Ghosn said he was escaping a "rigged" justice system in Japan and that he intended to clear his name.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Laila Bassam, Tom Perry in Beirut and Daniel Leussink in JapanWriting by Tala Ramadan and Tom PerryEditing by Kirsten Donovan, Louise Heavens and David Goodman)