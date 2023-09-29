Logo
Cathay Pacific buys 32 Airbus A321-200neo aircraft for US$4.66 billion
FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

Published September 29, 2023
Updated September 29, 2023
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Friday it has bought 32 Airbus A321-200neo aircraft from Airbus for a basic price of US$4.66 billion.

The deal follows an agreement between Cathay Pacific Aircraft Services, the aircraft acquisition facilitators of Hong Kong's flagship carrier, and an Airbus unit in September 2017.

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

