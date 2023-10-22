Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it has cancelled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Sunday to Dec. 31 in view of the latest situation in Israel.

In a statement, the airline said customers who have already begun their journey and have not received a message from Cathay Pacific are advised to check the current status of their booking.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.