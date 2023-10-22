Cathay Pacific cancels flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv
BEIJING : Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it has cancelled all flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv from Sunday to Dec. 31 in view of the latest situation in Israel.
In a statement, the airline said customers who have already begun their journey and have not received a message from Cathay Pacific are advised to check the current status of their booking.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
