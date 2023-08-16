Logo
Cathay Pacific clears about US$38 million payment dues on preference share dividends
Cathay Pacific clears about US$38 million payment dues on preference share dividends

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350-900 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
:Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday it has paid a dividend of HKUS$292.5 million (US$37.4 million) due on preference shares on Aug. 14 and said it expects strong travel demand to remain this month.

The airline had, in June, said it would pay the deferred dividend of HKUS$1.5 billion on the preference shares held by the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) government on June 30.

The payment decision comes as the global air travel industry recovers from border closures and other disruptions cause by the pandemic.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier is close to 60per cent of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity with strong performance in its cargo business to continue throughout the second half of this year, it said in the release of its monthly traffic on the stock exchange.

(US$1 = 7.8262 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

