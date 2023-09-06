Logo
CATL Chairman: we need partnerships to address disparities in EV growth
Chinese battery maker CATL CEO Robin Zeng attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
MUNICH : Chinese battery giant CATL's chairman Robin Zeng called for global partners to accelerate electric vehicle development at a Chinese EV forum at the Munich auto show IAA Mobility on Wednesday.

Zeng said in a speech addressing an audience including heads of major German suppliers that there was a growing disparity in EV adoption across different regions worldwide due to differences in policies, industrial foundations and technology development.

He pointed to higher proportions of electric vehicles among total car sales in China and Europe, with the United States, South East Asia, and Australia lagging behind.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Friederike Heine)

