CBC Healthcare secures US$875 million for life science investment in China
Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
SINGAPORE : CBC Healthcare Infrastructure Platform (CBC HIP), an independent life science real assets investor in China, said on Saturday it had secured US$875 million for its first life science real assets venture called CLSRA Venture I.

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will join existing investors Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and Asian healthcare asset management firm CBC Group in CBC HIP, according to a company statement.

The inclusion of Mubadala as an investor allows CLSRA Venture I to secure further opportunities in the life science real assets sector in China, CBC HIP said.

"We will continue to tap the immense potential of life science real assets as a critical component of China's growing healthcare and life science industry," said Hans Kang, Chief Executive Officer of CBC HIP.

CLSRA Venture I has so far deployed US$450 million across four real estate projects, according to the statement.

Since its establishment in November 2021, CLSRA Venture I has acquired some 520,000 square meters of life science real assets in Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou in China, it added.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

